The bill on decriminalizing porn content may allow the legalization of the porn industry — what are the risks

Activists advocate for maintaining criminal liability for companies and agencies that organize the production of pornographic content involving other persons.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Bill No. 15294 on the decriminalization of the production and distribution of adult porn content requires significant revision, as it should not only remove criminal liability for individual content production but also introduce safeguards against the creation of a legal porn industry in Ukraine. This is emphasized by activists commenting on the decision of the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada, which supported Bill No. 15294.

Currently, the document provides for increased liability for the production and distribution of child pornography, as well as the decriminalization of adult content.

Activists advocate for maintaining criminal liability for companies and agencies that organize the production of pornographic content involving other persons.

They note that a person should have the ability to independently create content and use the services of technical specialists such as videographers, managers, or accountants if they fully control the production process. In contrast, the creation of agencies that hire models and profit from their sexual labor should remain prohibited.

Activists also emphasize that the bill does not contain mechanisms to prevent the development of the porn industry as a separate type of business, does not provide social guarantees and safety rules for individual content producers, and does not regulate the issue of preventing involvement in this sphere.

At the same time, necessary components of state policy should include sexual education, educational work on the harms of pornography, and prevention of involvement in pornography of vulnerable groups.

Thus, according to activists, eliminating corruption schemes in the prosecution of adult content producers may lead to the creation of conditions for the development of a full-fledged porn industry, which may have serious social consequences.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.