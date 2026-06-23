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Can a person who resigned from work on June 1 apply for a subsidy

23:48, 23 June 2026
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In case of assigning a housing subsidy from June 2026, incomes from October 2025 to March 2026 will be taken into account.
Can a person who resigned from work on June 1 apply for a subsidy
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The Main Directorate of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region explained whether a person who resigned from work on June 1 can apply for a subsidy.

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The agency reminded that if an application is submitted within two months from the beginning of the non-heating season (May – June 2026), the housing subsidy is assigned from the beginning of such a season (from May 2026), but not earlier than the day the right to receive it arises.

When assigning a housing subsidy from May 2026, incomes from July – December 2025 (Q3-Q4 2025) will be taken into account. In case of no income for July – December 2025 or if the average monthly income was less than the minimum wage established at the beginning of the period for which incomes are considered for assigning the housing subsidy, the housing subsidy may be assigned provided that the single social contribution for compulsory state social insurance in an amount not less than the minimum was paid for October – December 2025.

In case of assigning a housing subsidy from June 2026, incomes from October 2025 – March 2026 (Q4 2025 – Q1 2026) will be taken into account. In case of no income for October 2025 – March 2026 or if the average monthly income was less than the minimum wage established at the beginning of the period for which incomes are considered for assigning the housing subsidy, the housing subsidy may be assigned provided that the single social contribution for compulsory state social insurance in an amount not less than the minimum was paid for October – December 2025.

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