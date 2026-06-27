Helmet and Reflective Elements — Main Recommendations for Cyclists from the Police

To ensure every trip is safe, it is important to follow traffic rules and always stay attentive.

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The Patrol Police of the Odessa region provided several recommendations for cyclists regarding safe riding.

Among them:

- Before each trip, check the bicycle's condition, especially the brakes, handlebars, tires, and reflective elements.

- Use a protective helmet. It significantly reduces the risk of serious injuries in case of a fall or traffic accident.

- During dark hours and in conditions of poor visibility, use front white and rear red lights, and also wear reflective elements.

- Follow traffic rules: ride in designated areas, obey traffic signs, traffic lights, and road markings.

- Signal your intention to change direction in advance so that other road users can anticipate your actions.

- Be attentive near intersections, pedestrian crossings, and exits from adjacent territories.

- Avoid using mobile phones and headphones while riding, as they distract attention from the road situation.

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