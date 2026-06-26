The Council of Judges of Ukraine will provide clarifications regarding the conflict of interest upon the request of Supreme Court judge Mykhailo Smokovych

The Council of Judges of Ukraine considered the statement of Supreme Court judge Mykhailo Smokovych and decided to provide clarifications regarding the presence or absence of a conflict of interest in his activities.

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The Council of Judges of Ukraine made a decision to provide clarifications regarding the presence or absence of a conflict of interest based on the statement of Supreme Court judge Mykhailo Smokovych. The corresponding draft decision was supported by the majority of the Council members after detailed discussion and amendments.

Preparation and revision of the document

As reported by the presenter on this issue, Ivan Kravchenko, the draft decision was prepared in strict accordance with the procedure for monitoring compliance with legislation on conflicts of interest in the activities of judges.

The document underwent preliminary discussion among the members of the Council of Judges of Ukraine, following which a number of changes were made to the text, particularly to paragraphs 1, 3, 4, and 9. The presenter emphasized that the final version was submitted for consideration, but the working group remained open to additional proposals.

Voting results

During the meeting, it was proposed to vote on the decision as a whole on the condition that only technical and legal amendments that do not change the essence and content of the document could be made after the meeting.

Since no significant additional remarks were received from the Council members, the issue was put to a vote.

The decision to provide clarifications was adopted. During the counting and verification of votes, it was recorded that two members of the Council abstained, and there were no votes against.

After the successful adoption of this decision, the Council of Judges of Ukraine proceeded to consider the next item on the agenda.

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