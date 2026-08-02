Heat Strokes and Fires: Rescuers Remind Important Safety Rules During Heatwaves

Ukrainians are advised to drink enough water and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

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During hot periods, the risk of heat strokes, worsening health conditions, and fires in ecosystems increases. That is why rescuers in Prykarpattia remind about simple but important safety rules.

- Drink enough water, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and do not leave children and animals in locked cars.

- During high fire danger levels, do not burn dry vegetation, do not light campfires in forests, and do not throw cigarette butts on the ground.

“Even a small carelessness can lead to a large-scale fire,” the rescuers emphasized.

In case of fire detection, immediately call 101.

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