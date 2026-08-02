New rules for medicines in Ukraine: The Ministry of Health introduced the assessment of clinical benefit of medical technologies

The Ministry of Health has introduced new rules for medical technologies.

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The State Guideline for the national assessment of medical technologies for medicinal products has been updated in Ukraine.

As noted by the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the key change is the introduction of an assessment of the level of added clinical benefit. This will help determine which new medical technologies provide better outcomes for patients compared to existing treatment methods.

The assessment is based on a comprehensive analysis of:

- clinical significance of health outcomes

- magnitude of relative effect

- safety profile

- quality of evidence

- level of unmet medical need.

For patients, this means that public funding will be directed towards medical technologies that provide the greatest clinical value and benefit.

The updated Guideline also brings the Ukrainian HTA system closer to European approaches and promotes more transparent and justified use of healthcare system resources.

The Guideline was updated by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine dated July 23, 2026, No. 1011.

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