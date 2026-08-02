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Will tents and mattresses be banned in the Kyiv metro during air raid alerts: proposed fines and whether the law allows it

14:31, 2 August 2026
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In Kyiv, it was proposed to ban tents, mattresses, and inflatable beds in the metro during air raid alerts, as well as to introduce a fine of 5,000 hryvnias.
Will tents and mattresses be banned in the Kyiv metro during air raid alerts: proposed fines and whether the law allows it
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At the beginning of June, a discussion arose in Kyiv regarding the use of tourist tents and other large-sized resting equipment at metro stations, which serve as shelters during air raid alerts.

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Some Kyiv residents expressed the opinion that tents, inflatable beds, and large mattresses occupy a significant amount of space, making it more difficult for other people to find room in the shelter.

Against this background, petition No. 14277 was registered on the Kyiv City Council website, proposing to ban the use of tourist tents, inflatable beds, large mattresses, and other bulky sleeping equipment at the capital’s metro stations during air raid alerts. However, the initiative did not receive the necessary support.

The author of the appeal noted that the area occupied by one tent or large mattress could be used much more efficiently. According to her, instead of one or two people, four to ten people could be accommodated there. She believes that because of this, elderly people, pregnant women, families with children, and other shelter visitors are often forced to sit on stairs, in passages, or near the station entrance.

The petition proposed to introduce an official ban on the use of tourist tents, inflatable beds, mattresses, and other large structures that limit the free space of platforms and passages. In addition, the author advocated establishing administrative liability in the form of a fine of 5,000 hryvnias with confiscation of such property, as well as granting police officers and station duty officers the authority to monitor compliance with these requirements, demand removal of the structures, and draw up administrative materials against violators.

At the same time, an alternative petition was also registered, which also did not gain enough votes — it was supported by only 592 people. Its author called not to introduce a complete ban but to regulate the use of tents and sleeping equipment in the metro, primarily for families with children, people with disabilities, and elderly citizens.

Specifically, it was proposed to establish clear rules for placing such structures: define maximum allowable sizes, prohibit their installation on evacuation routes, escalator stairs, and in areas of intensive passenger traffic, and, if possible, arrange separate zones for families with children.

Earlier, the Kyiv Metro enterprise emphasized that citizens' personal belongings during their stay in shelters should not hinder free movement of people, station operation, or use of evacuation routes. The enterprise also urged shelter visitors to observe mutual respect, responsibly use shared space, and consider the needs of others.

Recall that "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote about whether it is really allowed to have a mattress and tent in the metro. Ukrainian legislation lacks a direct provision that separately permits or prohibits the use of tourist tents or mattresses in the metro during air raid alerts. At the same time, the legal regime of staying in shelters and protective structures is determined by a set of regulatory acts, including the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 138 of March 10, 2017 "On Approval of the Procedure for Using Civil Protection Protective Structures," as well as the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Protection of the Population."

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