Loans up to 480 thousand hryvnias for heating private houses: available packages and restrictions

Residents of private houses will be able to receive preferential financing for the purchase and installation of autonomous and backup heating systems.

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As previously reported by «Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta», the Government has expanded the state support program for the energy resilience of private households. Residents of private houses will be able to receive preferential financing for the purchase and installation of autonomous and backup heating systems.

Two equipment packages are provided:

Package H — a solid fuel stove or stove-fireplace, chimney, and installation. Loan amount — from 10 to 250 thousand UAH, the state compensates 10% of the principal debt amount.

Package H+ — additionally includes ventilation, fire protection, and thermal insulation elements. Loan amount — from 10 to 480 thousand UAH, compensation — 20% of the principal debt amount.

In practice, this means that a family can install a solid fuel stove, and part of the cost of equipment and installation will be compensated by the state — depending on the chosen package.

Main loan conditions:

loan amount — up to 480 thousand UAH (depending on the package);

preferential rate for the household owner: 0% — first year, 5% — second year, 7% — third year;

compensation of part of the principal debt — 10% for package H or 20% for package H+;

the borrower can use one or both mechanisms simultaneously — depending on the terms of the loan agreement.

Conditions and restrictions:

support is provided to owners of private houses with an area of up to 300 sq. m;

assistance is provided for one house under one loan agreement;

within 180 days the borrower must confirm the installation of the equipment (copies of documents and photos with geotagging), and thereafter report to the bank about its presence every six months.

At the same time, the resolution simplifies the administration of the program: it clarifies the list of documents, the procedure for obtaining and using loan funds, and the control mechanism for their targeted use. In particular, the requirement to provide banks with data on electricity consumption volumes has been canceled — this will reduce the burden on citizens, banks, and electricity suppliers.

The household energy support program has been in effect since July 2024. According to the National Development Institution, as of July 24, 2026, six banking institutions have concluded 7,486 loan agreements with individuals for backup and autonomous power supply totaling about 2.64 billion UAH. This made it possible to install equipment with a total electrical capacity of about 64.65 MW. The expansion of the program to autonomous heating is intended to complement this direction and cover a wider range of household needs during the cold season.

The estimated funding volume of the expanded program in 2026 will be about 801.5 million UAH within the resources of the NDI. Support is provided without additional expenditures from the state budget.

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