Will a student lose survivor's pension due to employment: PFR answer

Working students received an important clarification regarding survivor's pension.

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The Pension Fund explained whether a student who works has the right to a survivor’s pension.

According to Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," a survivor’s pension is granted, among others, to children of the deceased breadwinner who study full-time at general secondary education institutions, as well as vocational, higher education institutions (including the period between finishing studies at one of the mentioned institutions and enrolling in another, or the period between completing one educational qualification level and continuing education at another, provided that such period does not exceed four months) – until these children finish their studies, but not longer than until they reach 23 years of age, and to orphaned children – until they reach 23 years regardless of whether they study or not.

"At the same time, the fact of employment does not affect the determination of the right to receive a survivor’s pension.

That is, if you study full-time and have not reached 23 years of age, you have the right to receive the assigned survivor’s pension regardless of employment," the agency stated.

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