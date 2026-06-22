A gang that demanded $250 thousand from a family under the guise of a "debt" was detained in Cherkasy region

The offenders had already received $50 thousand and demanded another $200 thousand.

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Law enforcement officers uncovered and stopped the activities of an organized criminal group that for a year demanded $250 thousand from a family in the Cherkasy region. Five members were detained during the money transfer, and two others were declared wanted.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the criminal group was organized by a 42-year-old resident of the Cherkasy region. He involved six other people in the group, distributing roles among them.

Some members coordinated actions, others monitored the victims, collected information about them and their relatives. The suspects also threatened, exerted psychological pressure, and provided forceful support.

According to the investigation, the money was demanded under the pretext of an alleged existing debt. To force the family to hand over the money, the group members systematically stalked the victims, threatened physical violence, damaged property, and used other intimidation methods.

In April 2025, the suspects seized $50 thousand, after which they issued a new demand to transfer another $200 thousand.

After the victim appealed to law enforcement, the group’s further actions were documented within the criminal proceedings. To collect evidence, 22 searches were conducted in the Cherkasy region, during which physical evidence and documents were seized.

On June 17, 2026, five group members were detained directly during the money transfer. Two others were charged in absentia and declared wanted.

The suspects are accused of extortion of another’s property with threats of violence against the victims and their relatives, as well as destruction of property committed by an organized group under martial law conditions (Part 4, Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecution, all detainees were placed under arrest as a preventive measure.

Photo: OPG

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