The TIC has completed its work: the integrity analysis in the law enforcement sector revealed problems with transparency and accountability

Parliament will consider the TIC report on integrity in law enforcement and judicial bodies.

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A draft Resolution No. 15337 on the report of the Temporary Investigative Commission on the investigation of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies, courts, and judicial authorities has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Temporary Investigative Commission has completed its activities and prepared a consolidated report on the state of integrity in key institutions of justice and law enforcement.

According to monitoring data for the period from January 2024 to July 2025, more than 80 reports of possible corruption and integrity-related offenses in the activities of judicial and law enforcement bodies were recorded.

In particular, the analysis covers the prosecutor's offices, National Police, SBU, SBI, NABU, ESBU, and NACP, as well as judicial and personnel institutions of the justice system, including the Supreme Court, High Anti-Corruption Court, High Council of Justice, and High Qualification Commission of Judges.

In the judicial system, the focus of reports is on possible illegal enrichment, false declarations, discrepancies between lifestyle and declared income, abuse of official privileges and property, as well as delays in disciplinary procedures and internal conflicts within the judicial governance system.

Regarding law enforcement agencies, the report mentions possible illegal enrichment, violations of declaration rules, use of official powers for private interests, pressure on business and journalists, interference in investigations, data leaks from criminal proceedings, and conflicts between certain law enforcement and anti-corruption structures.

The report emphasizes the presence of systemic problems in the activities of certain state institutions responsible for ensuring legality, law and order, and combating corruption. The facts identified, according to the document, indicate complex challenges in the functioning of the anti-corruption and law enforcement system.

In particular, the Commission's conclusions and recommendations may be used to improve legislation, strengthen accountability mechanisms, transparency, and the effectiveness of law enforcement and judicial authorities. The adoption of the relevant resolution, it is noted, should contribute to increasing public trust in state institutions, ensuring the principle of inevitability of responsibility, and strengthening anti-corruption policy.

Recall, as reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", that only during the period from January to May 2026, the disciplinary chambers of the High Council of Justice adopted 48 decisions to bring 49 judges to disciplinary responsibility.

Various types of disciplinary sanctions were applied to judges depending on the nature of the established violations.

In particular, during the specified period:

24 judges received warnings;

5 judges were reprimanded with deprivation of the right to receive salary supplements for one month;

3 judges received a severe reprimand with deprivation of the right to receive salary supplements for three months;

submissions for dismissal were made against 17 judges.

Additionally, the High Council of Justice dismissed 78 judges in the first 5 months of 2026. Of these, 13 were dismissed on grounds of disciplinary responsibility or constitutional procedures. Specifically:

12 judges for committing a significant disciplinary offense;

1 judge based on subparagraph 4 of paragraph 16-1 of Section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine upon submission by the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

Thus, the disciplinary practice of the High Council of Justice demonstrates systematic application of various types of sanctions—from warnings to initiating dismissals of judges depending on the severity of the established violations.

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