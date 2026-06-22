ARMA forms a new composition of the Public Control Council: submission of documents will continue in July, voting — in August

To participate in the competition for forming the composition of the Public Control Council under ARMA, documents will be accepted from July 13 to 23, 2026, and online voting for candidates will take place in August.

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The National Agency for the Detection, Search and Management of Assets (ARMA) announced a competition to form a new composition of the Public Control Council. The relevant announcement was published in accordance with the Regulations on the Public Control Council under ARMA, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1539 dated November 28, 2025.

The Public Control Council is a permanent collegial advisory body aimed at ensuring transparency, openness, and accountability of ARMA's activities, as well as exercising public control over the agency's work.

The Public Control Council consists of nine persons. The powers of the Council members will last for two years. The formation of the personal composition will be carried out through open ranked online voting by citizens residing in the territory of Ukraine.

Who can nominate candidates

Public associations that have been active for at least two years in the field of criminal justice system reform, prevention and counteraction of corruption, or protection of business rights and interests have the right to submit candidacies.

Such organizations must confirm the implementation of relevant projects with reports, and their goals and objectives must be enshrined in their founding documents.

At the same time, one public association may submit no more than three candidates, taking into account proposals submitted by affiliated public associations.

Restrictions established for candidates

The Regulations provide a number of restrictions for persons who may claim membership in the Public Control Council.

In particular, the Council cannot include persons authorized to perform state or local government functions, former ARMA employees who worked at ARMA within the last five years regardless of the duration of such work, persons without higher education, close persons of ARMA leadership and employees, as well as candidates for whom there is a real or potential conflict of interest.

Also, the Council cannot include persons who have an unexpunged or outstanding conviction, persons who have been criminally liable based on a final guilty verdict for committing an intentional criminal offense, persons who were members of the governing bodies of a political party within one year before submitting the application, as well as persons holding citizenship of another state.

When to submit documents

To participate in the competition, documents must be sent to the email address [email protected] from July 13 to 23, 2026 inclusive.

Among the documents to be submitted are the decision of the governing body of the public association on nominating the candidate, a copy of the charter or access code to it in the Unified State Register, a report on the organization's activities for the last two years, the candidate's statement of consent to participate in the Council's work, autobiography, motivation letter, and other information provided in the announcement.

All documents must be submitted as separate PDF files. The total size of the files must not exceed 20 MB.

Voting will take place in August

The ranked online voting for candidates to the Public Control Council under ARMA will last from 00:00 on August 10 to 24:00 on August 12, 2026 without interruption via the agency's official website.

After the voting ends, ARMA will publish an order approving the composition of the Public Control Council along with the results of the ranked online voting.

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