The Council of Judges of Ukraine has begun preparations for the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges

Members of the Council of Judges of Ukraine approved the composition of organizational committees for the preparation and conduct of joint meetings of judges of local general courts as part of the preparations for the upcoming XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As reported by the Chairman of the Council of Judges, Vitaliy Salikhov, the upcoming congress will be of great importance for the entire judicial branch of power. Two critically important issues will be on the agenda:

Filling vacancies of members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) that will appear in January 2027;

that will appear in January 2027; Election of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU).

Preparation progress

The organization process of the congress is already in an active phase. The first organizational steps and decisions were made by the Council at the previous meeting. Currently, all regions of Ukraine have already submitted their candidates for the formation of working bodies.

As a result of the discussion, the members of the Council of Judges unanimously supported the chairman's proposal and voted to approve the personal composition of the organizing committees that will directly handle the organization of joint meetings of judges of local general courts.

In conclusion, the Council of Judges took note of the information from the Chairman of the Council of Judges of Ukraine regarding organizational issues of preparation and conduct of the 21st extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine and approved the composition of the organizational committees for the preparation and conduct of joint meetings of judges of local general courts of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.