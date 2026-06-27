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What to Do for a Foreigner Who Cannot Leave Ukraine on Time: Migration Service Response

10:19, 27 June 2026
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Foreigners can use the voluntary return procedure.
What to Do for a Foreigner Who Cannot Leave Ukraine on Time: Migration Service Response
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Foreigners and stateless persons who, for valid reasons, cannot leave Ukraine before the expiration of their permitted stay may use the voluntary return procedure. This was reminded by the Migration Service of Ukraine.

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To do this, you must apply to the territorial unit of the Central-Southern Interregional Department of the State Migration Service no later than the last day of your legal stay and submit the appropriate application.

The agency noted that the application is reviewed within 10 working days. If the decision is positive, the person is issued a certificate, and the period of stay in Ukraine is extended for the duration of the voluntary return processing – up to 60 days.

"This procedure allows you to leave Ukraine without violating migration laws and avoid forced return, deportation, and a ban on further entry.

If you realize that you will not be able to leave Ukraine on time, do not wait until the permitted stay expires – contact the migration service in advance," the migration service added.

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