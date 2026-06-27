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Kyiv region will be covered by abnormal heat: forecast up to +38 degrees

00:06, 27 June 2026
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Next week, strong heat is expected in the Kyiv region.
Kyiv region will be covered by abnormal heat: forecast up to +38 degrees
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The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned residents of the Kyiv region about abnormal heat.

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“Due to the spread of hot air, strong heat is expected on June 29-30. The maximum daytime temperature will be 35-38°,” the statement says.

The Hydrometeorological Center emphasized that the strong heat may cause complications in the operation of energy, utility enterprises, railway and road transport, and will negatively affect the population's vital activity.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded citizens how to better cope with the heat:

▪️ avoid prolonged outdoor stay during peak sun hours – from 12:00 AM to 4:00 PM, it is better to stay indoors during this period;

▪️ ventilate your home in the morning and at night, and during the day it is better to shade the windows;

▪️ prefer clothing made of natural, light, and light-colored fabrics, as synthetics poorly allow air circulation;

▪️ try to cover your body as much as possible with clothing to protect your skin from sunburn, and apply sunscreen;

▪️ wear a hat to avoid heatstroke, also wear sunglasses;

▪️ drink plenty of water and cool drinks, avoid alcohol as it promotes rapid dehydration;

▪️ prefer vegetables, fruits, greens, and reduce consumption of fatty foods, fried and smoked products;

▪️ frequently do water procedures and take a room-temperature shower. This will ensure self-regulation of body temperature.

Intense physical exertion and training are not recommended during hot periods.

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