How to regain driving rights in Poland after drunk driving: the 'online loophole' was closed for drivers and the price increased fivefold

Poland has changed the rules for returning driving licenses for drivers after alcohol consumption: the course is now only conducted offline, and its cost has increased five times.

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Poland has changed the rules for returning driving licenses for people caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This concerns a special mandatory rehabilitation-type course, without which it is impossible to restore the right to drive after serving a court sentence.

Since June 24, the cost of such a course has increased from 500 to 2500 zlotys, i.e., five times. At the same time, the possibility of taking the course remotely has been completely canceled — now it takes place only in person at the voivodeship road traffic centers (WORD).

What this course is and who it concerns

The course is a mandatory stage for drivers whom the court has found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or after using narcotic substances. It is not intended for "learning traffic rules," but as a so-called resocialization course — a program designed to influence the driver's behavior and reduce the risk of repeated violations.

A person can return to driving only after completing all sanctions imposed by the court and passing this course. The referral is issued by the local administration (starosta), and the training is organized by regional road traffic centers.

Why the online format was canceled

Previously, some centers allowed the course to be taken remotely, which caused criticism. In fact, the training was reduced to formal attendance, and it was difficult to control real participation.

After the changes, the course is allowed only offline. Participants must be physically present at classes, which last two days and consist of two full eight-hour sessions. A group can have a maximum of 15 people, and the classes are conducted by an instructor and a psychologist.

Polish road centers also recorded cases that became an argument for tightening the rules. It was reported that some participants came to classes intoxicated or behaved as if they did not take the course seriously, which called into question the effectiveness of the previous training model.

Why the cost was increased

Experts explain the price increase by economic reasons. The previous fee of 500 zlotys had not changed for many years and no longer covered the costs of organizing courses, paying specialists, and supporting the training.

The new fee of 2500 zlotys, according to the regulator's logic, should bring the payment closer to the real cost of the service. It is also emphasized that the course is conducted by qualified specialists in the field of addiction prevention, which additionally affects the price.

What the training program includes

The course lasts two days and covers topics related to the effects of alcohol and psychoactive substances on the body and driver behavior. Participants are explained the mechanisms of addiction, statistics of road traffic accidents involving drunk drivers are reviewed, as well as issues of responsibility for such offenses.

After the changes, a medical block was also added to the program — in particular about the impact of alcohol on the development of cardiovascular and oncological diseases. The update is justified by the fact that it should strengthen the preventive effect and show the long-term consequences of alcohol abuse.

How much it costs to regain a driving license

The course itself is only part of the expenses. In addition to it, the driver pays for medical examination, psychological tests, passing the driving exam, and issuing a new document. As a result, the total cost of restoring rights significantly increases, and the process itself can take several weeks due to queues for examinations and enrollment in training.

Does it have an effect

Among experts, there is no consensus on whether the price increase will affect driver behavior. Some specialists believe that the financial barrier may deter offenders without addiction. At the same time, psychologists warn that for people with alcohol dependence, the cost is not a decisive factor, and the risk of repeated violations remains.

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