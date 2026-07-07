Andriy Haichenko: The Future of Forensic Expertise is Shaped Through Professional Dialogue

The Deputy Minister of Justice explained why expertise outpaces legislation.

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The future of forensic expertise in Ukraine depends on open dialogue between law enforcement, lawyers, and the judiciary. Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko presented a strategy for adapting the sector to the challenges of the digital age and wartime at an international forum in Kharkiv.

The modern justice system in Ukraine faces challenges that seemed futuristic decades ago. The speed of technological progress today is so high that regulatory frameworks often lag behind the realities of expert practice. On July 6, the International Forum “Forensic Science Future 2026” took place, serving as a platform for strategic planning of the development of the entire legal system of the country.

Forensic expertise requires legislative updates and new methodologies

Andriy Haichenko outlined key directions for the development of forensic expert activities. He emphasized that the forensic expertise system needs to adapt to the challenges of wartime and the rapid development of digital technologies. In his view, the future of forensic expertise is formed exclusively through professional dialogue among representatives of law enforcement agencies, the bar, courts, and the expert community.

This means moving away from a closed model of expert institutions’ work. Under modern conditions, an expert opinion becomes the result of the synergy of knowledge from various specialists. Such dialogue allows for the prompt resolution of practical issues faced daily by those who appoint, conduct, and evaluate expertise amid constant changes.

Andriy Haichenko drew attention to the problem that forensic expertise today develops much faster than legislation changes. This creates a certain legal vacuum that specialists are forced to fill with new methodologies and approaches in real time.

Special attention was given to documenting war crimes. It was noted that quality documentation of destruction, loss of life, and other consequences of war is the foundation for future court proceedings both in Ukraine and internationally. Expert conclusions should become one of the key pieces of evidence when establishing the circumstances of war crimes and holding perpetrators accountable.

The forum also served as a platform to showcase concrete achievements. Modern laboratory equipment was presented, enabling research at the highest international standards, along with new professional scientific publications that will form the basis for training future personnel.

In conclusion, participants agreed that forensic expertise is increasingly becoming a high-tech instrument of justice, where digital technologies, modern research methodologies, and expert impartiality play a key role. At the same time, effective development of this field requires simultaneous legislative updates, technical modernization, and deepening professional cooperation among all participants in the justice system.

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