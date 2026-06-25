Competition for the Dnipro Court of Appeal: two female candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice

The High Qualification Commission of Judges noted that 43 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions at the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on June 24, in a plenary session, the issue of confirming the ability of two female candidates to administer justice at the Dnipro Court of Appeal was considered.

Tetyana Volodymyrivna Davydovska and Anastasiya Volodymyrivna Shalahinova confirmed their ability to administer justice at the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

The High Qualification Commission of Judges reminded that 43 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions at the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 20 candidates: 16 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 2 candidates did not confirm, and 2 candidates are awaiting interviews in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from participation.

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