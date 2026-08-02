  1. Sud Info

DGE completed interviews with candidates for the positions of judges of the CCU: when the results will be announced

15:25, 2 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Interviews were held with 11 candidates for the positions of judges of the CCU.
DGE completed interviews with candidates for the positions of judges of the CCU: when the results will be announced
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From July 31 to August 1, 2026, the Advisory Expert Group conducted interviews with candidates participating in the competitive selection for two positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine under the quota of the Congress of Judges of Ukraine. This was reported by the Advisory Expert Group.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Specifically, interviews were held with 11 out of 13 candidates:

  1. Rasim Shaginovich Babanli, Head of the Apparatus of the Supreme Court
  2. Oleksiy Olegovich Kravchuk, judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court
  3. Oleksiy Viktorovich Klymenko, prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General
  4. Oksana Mykhailivna Klymenko, professor of the Department of International, Civil and Commercial Law at Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics
  5. Olesya Zenoviivna Nikon, judge of the Commercial Court of Lviv Region
  6. Svitlana Hryhorivna Muzychko, judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal
  7. Serhiy Anatoliyovych Solotkyi, serviceman
  8. Mykhailo Ivanovych Smokovych, judge of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court
  9. Oksana Serhiivna Tsmokalenko, lawyer
  10. Petro Ivanovych Salyuk, judge of the Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court
  11. Andriy Volodymyrovych Savchak, judge of the Peremyshlyany District Court of Lviv Region

At the same time, on July 31, the Advisory Expert Group received a statement from candidate Vitaliy Prydatok and also on August 1 from candidate Serhiy Sotnikov about their inability to personally participate in the interview.

Thus, the DGE will evaluate these candidates in accordance with part six of article seven of the DGE Methodology, which states that a candidate’s absence from the interview, regardless of the reasons, does not prevent the Advisory Group from conducting an evaluation and determining their compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities.

"The Advisory Expert Group plans to promptly complete the evaluation of all candidates' compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities and announce decisions regarding them in the near future," the statement says.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

Former son-in-law invested over 200 thousand in mother-in-law's apartment renovation, but was left homeless after divorce: were the expenses compensated

14:50, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]