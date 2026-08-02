DGE completed interviews with candidates for the positions of judges of the CCU: when the results will be announced

Interviews were held with 11 candidates for the positions of judges of the CCU.

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From July 31 to August 1, 2026, the Advisory Expert Group conducted interviews with candidates participating in the competitive selection for two positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine under the quota of the Congress of Judges of Ukraine. This was reported by the Advisory Expert Group.

Specifically, interviews were held with 11 out of 13 candidates:

Rasim Shaginovich Babanli, Head of the Apparatus of the Supreme Court Oleksiy Olegovich Kravchuk, judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court Oleksiy Viktorovich Klymenko, prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General Oksana Mykhailivna Klymenko, professor of the Department of International, Civil and Commercial Law at Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics Olesya Zenoviivna Nikon, judge of the Commercial Court of Lviv Region Svitlana Hryhorivna Muzychko, judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Serhiy Anatoliyovych Solotkyi, serviceman Mykhailo Ivanovych Smokovych, judge of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court Oksana Serhiivna Tsmokalenko, lawyer Petro Ivanovych Salyuk, judge of the Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court Andriy Volodymyrovych Savchak, judge of the Peremyshlyany District Court of Lviv Region

At the same time, on July 31, the Advisory Expert Group received a statement from candidate Vitaliy Prydatok and also on August 1 from candidate Serhiy Sotnikov about their inability to personally participate in the interview.

Thus, the DGE will evaluate these candidates in accordance with part six of article seven of the DGE Methodology, which states that a candidate’s absence from the interview, regardless of the reasons, does not prevent the Advisory Group from conducting an evaluation and determining their compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities.

"The Advisory Expert Group plans to promptly complete the evaluation of all candidates' compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities and announce decisions regarding them in the near future," the statement says.

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