The CPD of the NSDC denied information about changes to legislation regarding deferment and mobilization

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC stated that information about alleged changes to legislation regarding mobilization and deferment is not true.

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The Center for Countering Disinformation denied the circulated information about alleged changes to legislation regarding mobilization. The agency stated that no legislative changes in this area have been adopted, and the messages spreading online are not true.

Earlier, the Donetsk Regional Military Commissariat published a message stating that after the entry into force of changes to the legislation, the list of categories of conscripts entitled to deferment from mobilization was shortened.

In particular, it was noted that the right to deferment was allegedly lost by men with many children who have arrears in alimony payments, persons caring for a husband or wife with a disability of group III, as well as single parents if the other parent has not been deprived of parental rights, is not deceased, not declared missing, or is not serving a sentence.

At the same time, the CPD of the NSDC emphasized that no changes to mobilization legislation have been adopted. In addition, the message with this information was removed from the page of the Donetsk Regional Military Commissariat.

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