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Returning home at night: a 15-year-old girl was raped and robbed in Cherkasy region

21:24, 2 August 2026
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Law enforcement officers detained a 52-year-old man suspected of raping a minor.
Returning home at night: a 15-year-old girl was raped and robbed in Cherkasy region
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In the Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers have reported suspicion against a 52-year-old man suspected of raping a minor and openly stealing her mobile phone. The suspect is currently in custody.

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According to the regional prosecutor’s office, according to the investigation, on the night of July 25, a 15-year-old girl was returning home in one of the villages of the Cherkasy district. On the way, she was attacked by a man who, according to preliminary data, was intoxicated. The investigation believes that he raped the minor and then took her mobile phone.

The victim managed to break free and get home. She informed her parents about the incident, and her mother contacted law enforcement agencies.

The man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecution, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for him.

The suspect’s actions have been qualified under Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (rape of a minor) and Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery). Under the incriminated articles, the man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment.

The prosecutor’s office also reported that investigative actions involving the victim are being conducted at the Center for Protection and Socio-Psychological Assistance to Children who have suffered from violence or witnessed it. The Center operates under the "Barnahus" model, which minimizes re-traumatization of children during procedural actions.

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