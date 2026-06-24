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The Supreme Court confirmed the legality of applying sanctions to Metropolitan Iosif of Romny and Buryn

16:28, 24 June 2026
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The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court regarding the lawfulness of applying sanctions to the plaintiff.
The Supreme Court confirmed the legality of applying sanctions to Metropolitan Iosif of Romny and Buryn
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On June 23, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court made a decision in the case challenging the Presidential Decrees concerning the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) on the head of the Romny Diocese of the UOC MP, Metropolitan Iosif of Romny and Buryn.

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The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court agreed with the conclusions of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court about the lawfulness of applying sanctions to the plaintiff due to his justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, public glorification of persons who carried out armed aggression against Ukraine, approval of the actions of the Russian Federation and its armed forces, as well as actions by the plaintiff that create a threat of religious division in society.

While agreeing with the Cassation Administrative Court's conclusion to dismiss the claim, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court simultaneously clarified and supplemented the reasoning of its decision taking into account the standards of judicial review in this category of cases.

The ruling of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court dated June 23, 2026, in case No. 990/109/23 has not yet been published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

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