In Vinnytsia region, a man was convicted for evading mobilization despite a deferment and chronic illnesses

The man refused to receive the summons and did not appear at the Territorial Recruitment Center on the specified date and time.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Bershad District Court of Vinnytsia region found a local resident guilty of evading military conscription during mobilization. The man was sentenced to four years in prison but was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of two years.

Circumstances of the case

According to case materials No. 126/708/25, on July 9, 2024, the military-medical commission recognized the conscript as fit for service in rear units, Territorial Recruitment Centers and their subdivisions, training centers, medical units, logistics units, communications, operational support, and security units.

On January 16, 2025, an attempt was made to deliver a summons to the man, requiring him to appear at the draft office on January 18 at 9:00 AM. However, he refused to accept the document and did not show up at the Territorial Recruitment Center on the appointed day.

During the court hearing, the accused did not admit guilt. He explained that he has several chronic illnesses, including hepatitis B, takes medication regularly, and undergoes examinations in Vinnytsia every six months.

He also stated that his wife has a third-degree disability, and he personally cares for his mother who has a second-degree disability. It was precisely because of caring for his mother that the man received a deferment in February 2025.

Court conclusions

When passing the verdict, the court took into account that the accused had no prior convictions, supports a minor child and a wife with a disability, cares for his mother, and requires periodic treatment.

As a result, the court sentenced him to four years in prison but replaced the actual punishment with a two-year probation period.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court made a decision regarding the procedure for entering information into the Unified State Register of conscripts, reservists, and those liable for military service. The court recognized the actions of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center as unlawful concerning the entry of information about violations of military registration rules by the conscript and ordered the removal of this data.