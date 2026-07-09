  1. Judicial Practice

In Lviv, the chief accountant of a children's hospital will be tried for embezzlement of over 665,000 UAH

20:34, 9 July 2026
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During the settlements, she did not take into account the contractually stipulated change in the foreign currency exchange rate and did not take measures to eliminate the identified violations.
In Lviv, the chief accountant of a children's hospital will be tried for embezzlement of over 665,000 UAH
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In Lviv, law enforcement officers have sent to court the case of the chief accountant of a children's hospital, who is accused of official negligence. According to the investigation, due to violations during the purchase of X-ray equipment, the state suffered losses of over 665 thousand hryvnias.

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As reported by the press service of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in 2019, during the purchase of radiological equipment, the official improperly performed her official duties. In particular, during the settlements, she did not take into account the contractually stipulated change in the foreign currency exchange rate and did not take measures to eliminate the identified violations.

As a result, the medical equipment was purchased at an inflated price, which, according to the investigation, caused the state losses amounting to over 665,000 UAH.

The chief accountant is charged with official negligence — improper performance of official duties by an official due to careless attitude towards them, which caused serious consequences for the state and public interests protected by law.

She is accused under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, the woman faces up to five years of imprisonment, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, and a fine of up to 12,750 hryvnias or without it.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation completed the pre-trial investigation regarding three members of an organized criminal group involved in illegal logging in the Rivne region, including within the natural reserve fund. The indictment has been sent to court. 

According to the investigation, the organizer of the criminal scheme was the forester of the Verkhivsk forestry, which is part of the Polissya Forest Office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine." He involved his son-in-law and an entrepreneur who owned an illegal sawmill in the crime.

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