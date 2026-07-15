  1. Judicial Practice

A Woman Who Attempted to Steal Goods Worth Over UAH 1,000 From a Supermarket Receives an Unexpected Court Verdict

18:52, 15 July 2026
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In court, the woman admitted her guilt and explained that she committed the crime due to difficult circumstances — she had a small dog that she had nothing to feed.
A Woman Who Attempted to Steal Goods Worth Over UAH 1,000 From a Supermarket Receives an Unexpected Court Verdict
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The Frankivsk District Court of Lviv considered the case of a woman who attempted to steal unpaid goods, valued at over UAH 1,000, from an "ATB" supermarket. Following the hearing, the court sentenced her to two years and six months of imprisonment.

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Circumstances of the Case

According to case materials No. 465/9752/24, the woman concealed various items, exceeding UAH 1,000 in value, in her backpack. These included men's socks, sausage, glazed curd snacks, desserts, chocolate, a lemon, and coffee.

At the supermarket exit, security guards requested to inspect her bag, whereupon the woman attempted to flee. She ran across the road but was apprehended. During the inspection of her backpack, a wig, a dental instrument, a folding knife, and a reversible jacket were also discovered.

In court, the accused fully admitted her guilt. She explained that she resorted to theft due to difficult life circumstances and stated that she had nothing to feed her small dog. However, no pet food was found among the stolen goods.

The Court's Decision

The woman expressed sincere remorse and claimed to have transferred UAH 20,000 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Nevertheless, the court took into account her previous conviction for robbery and sentenced her to two years and six months of imprisonment.

Considering her previous conviction for robbery, the Frankivsk District Court of Lviv imposed a sentence of two years and six months of imprisonment.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, two men who dismantled batteries from rental electric scooters over several weeks and discarded the cases into the river also received court sentences.

 

 

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