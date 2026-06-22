How to Obtain the First Foreign Passport for a Child Born Abroad – List of Documents and Nuances

For children under 14 years old, a foreign birth certificate with legalization, a passport of one of the parents, and compliance with document translation requirements are mandatory.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Previously, the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper” wrote about how to obtain a foreign passport for a child, but what you need to know to obtain the first foreign passport for a child born outside Ukraine – we explain: a specific set of documents must be prepared.

Required documents for children under 14 years old

To obtain a passport, you need to provide:

A birth certificate issued by a foreign country. It must have an apostille and a translation into Ukrainian. The translation must be certified by a Ukrainian diplomatic mission or a notary in Ukraine.

For children under 12 years old, personal presence is usually not mandatory – a high-quality color photograph sized 10x15 cm is sufficient.

A passport of one of the parents, if both are Ukrainian citizens.

Important conditions

If at the time of the child's birth one or both parents were foreigners, it is additionally necessary to submit a certificate of the child's registration as a citizen of Ukraine.

Foreign documents must be legalized according to the requirements of the country where they were issued.

Processing times

Obtaining a foreign passport for a child abroad takes:

up to 3 months under the standard procedure;

up to 1.5 months under the expedited procedure.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.