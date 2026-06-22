How to Obtain the First Foreign Passport for a Child Born Abroad – List of Documents and Nuances
07:00, 22 June 2026
For children under 14 years old, a foreign birth certificate with legalization, a passport of one of the parents, and compliance with document translation requirements are mandatory.
Previously, the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper” wrote about how to obtain a foreign passport for a child, but what you need to know to obtain the first foreign passport for a child born outside Ukraine – we explain: a specific set of documents must be prepared.
Required documents for children under 14 years old
To obtain a passport, you need to provide:
- A birth certificate issued by a foreign country. It must have an apostille and a translation into Ukrainian. The translation must be certified by a Ukrainian diplomatic mission or a notary in Ukraine.
- For children under 12 years old, personal presence is usually not mandatory – a high-quality color photograph sized 10x15 cm is sufficient.
- A passport of one of the parents, if both are Ukrainian citizens.
Important conditions
- If at the time of the child's birth one or both parents were foreigners, it is additionally necessary to submit a certificate of the child's registration as a citizen of Ukraine.
- Foreign documents must be legalized according to the requirements of the country where they were issued.
Processing times
Obtaining a foreign passport for a child abroad takes:
- up to 3 months under the standard procedure;
- up to 1.5 months under the expedited procedure.
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