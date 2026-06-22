Explosives planted in central Kyiv to blow up one of the administrative buildings – SBU

The SBU and National Police prevented a terrorist attack in central Kyiv.

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The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, prevented a terrorist attack in central Kyiv and detained two FSB agents of the Russian Federation who planned to blow up one of the administrative buildings in the capital.

According to the SBU, the suspects installed a homemade incendiary device near a generator unit next to the administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. They planned to activate the mechanism remotely while on the way to Belarus, through which they intended to escape to Russia.

The investigation established that after planting the explosive device, the perpetrators boarded a train heading towards the Chernihiv region. They then planned to illegally cross the border via a river on an inflatable boat.

Law enforcement documented their activities and detained them directly on the train.

According to the SBU, the FSB agents turned out to be two Kyiv residents — a mobilized serviceman who deserted his military unit and a city marketer. According to the investigation, they were recruited by Russian special services.

In exchange for carrying out the task, the Russian side promised to arrange their transfer to Russia and subsequent employment within the FSB structures.

To monitor the site of the terrorist attack, the agents installed a hidden camera with remote access for the FSB opposite the administrative building. According to the SBU, they also planned to destroy evidence using another homemade explosive device.

Besides preparing the terrorist attack, investigators found that the suspects carried out other tasks for the Russian special services. In particular, they set up a weapons and ammunition cache in the Kyiv suburbs. Also, one of the suspects passed information about military facilities to the enemy, including data about one of the training grounds, available armaments, and the number of servicemen.

Currently, both detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act).

The SBU also reported that the issue of additional qualification of their actions under the article on treason committed during martial law is being considered.

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