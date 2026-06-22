The price of the same book can vary drastically — will there be a law on fixed book prices

Fixed book prices have long been in effect in many EU countries, but Ukraine does not yet have a ready solution to implement such a model.

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Despite the fact that the single price model for books works successfully in many European countries, its implementation in Ukraine remains uncertain for now. The reason is the rapid increase in the cost of book products, publishers' dependence on imported raw materials, and currency fluctuations, which complicate price forecasting even for the coming years.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Bohdana Laiuk stated that the idea of regulated book prices deserves detailed study, but today it is premature to talk about its introduction in Ukraine.

Why it is difficult to introduce a single book price in Ukraine

According to Laiuk, participants in the book market have repeatedly raised the issue of a fixed book price, which is indicated on the cover and is mandatory for all sellers. This practice is common in most European countries and aims to ensure the same price for editions in different bookstores.

However, the Ukrainian market has its own peculiarities. The deputy minister emphasized that due to constant price increases and currency fluctuations, it is extremely difficult to determine a stable book price for a long period.

A separate problem is publishers' dependence on imported raw materials. A significant portion of materials, including paper, is purchased abroad by Ukrainian publishers. Because of this, it is difficult to predict the final price of a book even within one or two years — which is usually the lifespan of one print run.

In this regard, Laiuk believes that the issue of state regulation of book prices should be approached with maximum caution.

Are they preparing a law on a single book price

Commenting on the possibility of preparing the relevant bill, the deputy minister noted that currently there is no ready mechanism or solution.

According to her, book analysts point to the extremely rapid price changes in the market. If you compare the cost of books in 2023 and today, the difference is significant. That is why any future regulation mechanism must take price dynamics into account, but such a tool has not yet been developed.

How book prices can be regulated without state intervention

In Laiuk's opinion, in the future the book industry may independently develop pricing rules, including agreeing on the maximum size of discounts or other market operation principles.

Regulation does not necessarily have to be carried out exclusively through legislation. Industry representatives can agree on common rules that, if necessary, will later be enshrined at the state level.

Why regulated book prices are needed

At the same time, Laiuk believes that the idea of regulated prices is promising for further development and adaptation to Ukrainian realities.

There are players of different scales in the book market, she said in an interview with «Interfax-Ukraine». Large chains and publishers have more opportunities to use marketing tools and price promotions, while small bookstores and niche publishers are at a disadvantage.

The deputy minister emphasized that it is important for the state to preserve the diversity of the book market and create conditions under which small bookstores and publishers can develop, experiment with new projects, and have a viable financial model. That is why, in her opinion, the issue of regulated book prices should be further studied, seeking a format that corresponds to Ukrainian economic realities.

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