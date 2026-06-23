Competition for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: one candidate awaits an interview

The High Qualification Commission of Judges noted that 93 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions in the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on June 22, an interview was conducted and the result of the qualification assessment of one candidate for the position of judge in the Kyiv Court of Appeal was determined by the temporary panel. This was reported by the HQCJ.

As a result of the qualification assessment, Kateryna Serhiivna Zastrozhnikova scored 716 points. The issue of confirming her ability to administer justice will be submitted for consideration by the Commission in plenary session.

The HQCJ reminded that 93 candidates submitted applications to participate in the competition for 45 vacant judge positions in the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 56 candidates for the Kyiv Court of Appeal: 25 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 19 candidates did not confirm it, and interviews with 12 candidates will take place in the plenary session. Two candidates withdrew from the competition.

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