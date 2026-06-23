In Kyiv region, a child got their leg stuck in a metal structure in the river while swimming

While swimming, the leg of a child born in 2020 got stuck in a metal structure submerged underwater.

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In the city of Uzyn, Bila Tserkva district, rescuers from the State Emergency Service helped a child who got caught in a dangerous trap in the river while swimming. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

The incident occurred on June 22. At 5:16 PM, the Rescue Service "101" received a report about an emergency on the Uzynka river.

Rescuers found out that while swimming, the leg of a child born in 2020 got stuck in a metal structure submerged underwater. The child could not free themselves independently.

Using hydraulic tools, the SES specialists unblocked the child's leg and successfully freed them from the metal trap.

The State Emergency Service once again urged citizens to be careful while resting near bodies of water and to choose only specially equipped and verified places for swimming.

There may be hidden dangerous objects underwater — metal structures, debris, tree roots, and other obstacles that pose a threat to people's lives and health.

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