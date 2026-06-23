Data on disciplinary liability for corruption is proposed to be stored in the Register for only one year — draft law

A draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to establish a one-year storage period in the Register of Corrupt Officials for information about persons subjected to disciplinary liability for corruption or corruption-related offenses.

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Ukraine is planning to change the rules for storing information about persons subjected to disciplinary liability for corruption or corruption-related offenses.

To this end, draft law No. 15346 "On Amendments to Article 59 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Prevention of Corruption' Regarding the Establishment of the Storage Period for Information on Disciplinary Liability of Individuals for Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

The purpose of the draft law is to establish the storage period in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses for information on disciplinary liability of individuals for such offenses. The initiative was developed taking into account international standards and recommendations in the field of anti-corruption, as well as the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

The need for legislative changes is explained by the authors with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of "Sytnyk v. Ukraine" dated April 24, 2025, which became final on July 24, 2025. In this decision, the Court found a violation of Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms due to the inclusion of the applicant's name in the Register without a clear legal procedure for its removal after the completion of the administrative penalty, constituting a disproportionate interference with the right to respect for private life.

The explanatory note states that Law No. 4496-IX dated June 17, 2025, already amended Article 59 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" to establish storage periods in the Register for information about persons subjected to criminal, administrative, and civil liability for corruption or corruption-related offenses.

At the same time, the issue of storage periods for information about persons subjected to disciplinary liability for such offenses is not regulated by law. As the authors of the draft law note, this has led to a situation where information about persons who committed more serious corruption offenses will be deleted from the Register after the expiration of the established periods, while information about persons subjected to disciplinary liability may effectively be stored indefinitely.

The draft law proposes to establish that information in the Register about the disciplinary liability of an individual for committing a corruption or corruption-related offense will be stored for one year.

It is noted that the implementation of the draft law will not require additional expenditures from the state or local budgets. The document has been approved without comments by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

It is expected that the adoption of the draft law will regulate the storage periods of relevant information in the Register in accordance with international standards in the field of anti-corruption and the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

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