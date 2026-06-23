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An official of Kyivzelenbud is suspected of hiding property worth 9.6 million hryvnias

17:19, 23 June 2026
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The information declared by the official differs from the true data by more than 2,500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons.
An official of Kyivzelenbud is suspected of hiding property worth 9.6 million hryvnias
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Law enforcement officers have notified one of the deputy general directors of the Kyiv Municipal Enterprise "Kyivzelenbud" of suspicion in deliberately submitting false information in a declaration. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

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According to the materials of the NACP verification of the official's declaration, it was established that in 2024, while holding the position of director of the municipal enterprise as a declarant, he did not indicate in the 2023 declaration property, income, and financial obligations totaling 9.6 million hryvnias.

"In particular, he did not declare an unfinished garden house in Kyiv with an area of almost 280 sq.m, built instead of a previously purchased house of 21 sq.m. The value of such a house in 2024 was almost 8.6 million hryvnias. The official also did not declare 700,000 hryvnias income from the sale of a 2014 BMW X5. Information about a loan of 280,000 hryvnias was also missing from his declaration," the prosecutor's office stated.

Thus, the information declared by the official differs from the true data by more than 2,500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The official faces punishment in the form of a fine ranging from six thousand to eight thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or community service for a term of one hundred fifty to two hundred forty hours, or restriction of liberty for up to two years, or imprisonment for the same term, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

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