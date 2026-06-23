Fines of up to 170 thousand UAH proposed for Russian music in public places

The government is urged to significantly increase liability for public playback of Russian music by raising fines for individuals up to 34 thousand UAH, and for legal entities up to 170 thousand UAH, as well as introducing additional sanctions for repeated and systematic violations.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to significantly strengthen liability for violating the ban on the use of Russian musical content in public spaces. A petition demanding a substantial increase in fines for public playback of Russian music was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers. Its authors believe that the current sanctions are too low and do not ensure proper enforcement of the law.

It is noted that part 2 of article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Culture" prohibits the public playback of Russian music.

At the same time, article 155 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for a fine for violating this ban in the amount of only from 17 to 170 hryvnias for the first offense.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that such small fines neither fulfill a preventive nor punitive function, do not ensure compliance with the law, and in fact encourage certain citizens and business entities to consciously ignore the legislative ban. In their opinion, the risk of receiving such an insignificant fine is not a deterrent for violators.

In this regard, the authors of the petition demand that the government immediately prepare and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law amending article 155 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which will provide for a significant increase in liability for the public playback of the aggressor state's musical product.

The Cabinet of Ministers is urged to take all necessary measures for the prompt consideration and final adoption of the relevant law by parliament.

In petition No. 41/010180-26ep, it is proposed to establish the following fines:

for individuals — from 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias for the first offense;

for legal entities — from 85,000 to 170,000 hryvnias for the first offense;

for repeated offenses within a year — a fine double the amount;

for systematic violations by legal entities — temporary suspension of the establishment's activities for up to 90 days.

It is emphasized that in the conditions of prolonged Russian aggression against Ukraine, the state must ensure effective enforcement of the legislative ban on the distribution of Russian cultural products.

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