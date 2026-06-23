Yulia Svyrydenko to lead the Ukrainian delegation at the reconstruction conference in Poland

The delegation will include representatives of the state, business, and local self-government.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC-2026, which will take place in Gdańsk, Poland.

“The Ukrainian team at the Conference will include representatives of Ukrainian business, heads of state companies, representatives of our communities from across the country, and of course government officials and parliamentarians. Many events of various levels are planned to strengthen Ukraine, Poland, all our partners, and Europe,” Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister stated that the Ukrainian delegation has been tasked with reaching concrete agreements that will contribute to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capability and resilience, as well as expanding economic cooperation with partners.

According to her, a number of important agreements with international partners, particularly in the energy sector, are expected to be signed during the conference.

“Ukraine is committed to constructive and mutually beneficial partnership in the interests of common European security, economic development, and long-term prosperity. Ukraine respects its partners and builds cooperation on the principle of mutual respect,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.