The High Anti-Corruption Court stopped the judicial proceedings against the former director of the branch of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia

According to the court, the accused is serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court on June 23 partially granted the defense attorney's motion and decided to suspend the judicial proceedings against the former official of the branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" and obliged the accused to inform the court about the end of the circumstances that became the basis for suspending the proceedings.

According to the court, the accused is serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The court also denied the SAP prosecutor's motion for the forced summons of the accused.

The motion to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention was left without consideration.

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