How to Submit a Report for Return After AWOL in Army+
15:33, 23 June 2026
You can submit a report for return after AWOL in Army+ until September 20, 2026.
Military personnel whose AWOL was recorded by June 12, 2026 inclusive, can submit a report for return to service through the Army+ application. This was reminded by the Ministry of Defense.
The department emphasized that this can be done until September 20, 2026.
The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 effective divisions, return to duty through a clear procedure without reserve battalions, receive support from the contact center throughout the process, and restore provisions.
In the video step-by-step:
- how to submit a report in Army+
- what data needs to be specified
- which documents may be required
- what happens after the report is approved
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