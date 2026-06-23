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How to Submit a Report for Return After AWOL in Army+

15:33, 23 June 2026
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You can submit a report for return after AWOL in Army+ until September 20, 2026.
How to Submit a Report for Return After AWOL in Army+
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Military personnel whose AWOL was recorded by June 12, 2026 inclusive, can submit a report for return to service through the Army+ application. This was reminded by the Ministry of Defense.

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The department emphasized that this can be done until September 20, 2026.

The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 effective divisions, return to duty through a clear procedure without reserve battalions, receive support from the contact center throughout the process, and restore provisions.

In the video step-by-step:

  • how to submit a report in Army+
  • what data needs to be specified
  • which documents may be required
  • what happens after the report is approved

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