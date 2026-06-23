How to Submit a Report for Return After AWOL in Army+

You can submit a report for return after AWOL in Army+ until September 20, 2026.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Military personnel whose AWOL was recorded by June 12, 2026 inclusive, can submit a report for return to service through the Army+ application. This was reminded by the Ministry of Defense.

The department emphasized that this can be done until September 20, 2026.

The program allows you to choose a new unit from a list of over 50 effective divisions, return to duty through a clear procedure without reserve battalions, receive support from the contact center throughout the process, and restore provisions.

In the video step-by-step:

how to submit a report in Army+

what data needs to be specified

which documents may be required

what happens after the report is approved

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.