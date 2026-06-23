Czech Republic plans a complete ban on phones in schools during lessons and breaks

The Czech government has submitted a bill that provides for a ban on the use of mobile phones in schools, with restrictions potentially coming into effect from September 2027.

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Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced that the government has submitted a bill to ban the use of mobile phones in schools starting from September 2027. This was reported by Reuters.

According to him, the initiative is part of broader international efforts aimed at reducing the time children spend in front of screens during learning.

Where exactly will the ban apply

According to the draft law, the restrictions will apply to the use of mobile phones both during lessons and breaks.

At the same time, certain exceptions are provided. In particular, phones may be used for medical reasons or in cases where their use is permitted by schools for educational purposes.

Conditions and restrictions for schools

The bill states that educational institutions will not be allowed to permit students to use mobile phones during breaks, except in cases explicitly provided for by the exceptions.

Thus, the Czech government plans to introduce stricter regulation of the use of digital devices in the school environment.

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