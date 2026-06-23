  1. In the World

Czech Republic plans a complete ban on phones in schools during lessons and breaks

19:51, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Czech government has submitted a bill that provides for a ban on the use of mobile phones in schools, with restrictions potentially coming into effect from September 2027.
Czech Republic plans a complete ban on phones in schools during lessons and breaks
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced that the government has submitted a bill to ban the use of mobile phones in schools starting from September 2027. This was reported by Reuters.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to him, the initiative is part of broader international efforts aimed at reducing the time children spend in front of screens during learning.

Where exactly will the ban apply

According to the draft law, the restrictions will apply to the use of mobile phones both during lessons and breaks.

At the same time, certain exceptions are provided. In particular, phones may be used for medical reasons or in cases where their use is permitted by schools for educational purposes.

Conditions and restrictions for schools

The bill states that educational institutions will not be allowed to permit students to use mobile phones during breaks, except in cases explicitly provided for by the exceptions.

Thus, the Czech government plans to introduce stricter regulation of the use of digital devices in the school environment.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Workers in frontline territories may be exempted from personal income tax: new tax guarantee proposed in the Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce tax guarantees for workers in frontline areas who operate in high-risk zones.

The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction of a Lviv judge who was mass closing drunk driving cases.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Frontline workers may be granted a new status with allowances and insurance protection — what is proposed in the Parliament

The bill establishes a separate status for individuals ensuring vital activities in combat zones.

Fake ruling to close a drunk driving case: The High Council of Justice defended Dnipro judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina

The High Council of Justice considered the report of judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina of the Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro about interference in her judicial activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]