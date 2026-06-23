  1. In the World

Former South Korean Justice Minister Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison in Martial Law Case

21:20, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Seoul court found former Justice Minister Park Sung Jae guilty of a key role in the coup related to the attempt to impose martial law by ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol.
Former South Korean Justice Minister Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison in Martial Law Case
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Former South Korean Justice Minister Park Sung Jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison after the district court found him guilty of playing a key role in the coup due to his involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law, reports UPI.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Central District Court of Seoul imposed a harsh sentence on Park, as requested by the special prosecutor team led by Cho In Sok. The court immediately took Park into custody, citing concerns that he might destroy evidence.

Earlier, Cho's team charged Park with playing a key role in the coup and abuse of power by convening a meeting of senior ministry officials after Yoon declared martial law on December 3, 2024.

The court found Park guilty on both charges, agreeing with the special prosecutor's arguments that he convened the meeting to discuss sending prosecutors to the body supporting martial law, checking the capacity of penitentiary institutions for the possible detention of politicians and others planned to be arrested under martial law, and ordering ministry staff responsible for travel bans to report to work.

"The defendant ultimately abandoned his duty to protect the Constitution, believing in the success of the coup, and instead decided to participate in it," the court stated.

Park joined other members of Yoon Suk Yeol's government who have already been convicted for key roles in the coup, including former Prime Minister Han Duck Soo and former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun.

In February, Yoon Suk Yeol himself was sentenced to life imprisonment for leading the coup through the brief imposition of martial law. He has appealed the verdict.

At the same time, the court dismissed additional charges against Park regarding violations of anti-corruption laws, deciding they were outside the mandate of the special prosecutor's investigation.

The special prosecutor team also charged Park with giving improper instructions to subordinates at the request of the ex-president's wife, Kim Keon Hee, in May 2024 concerning the review of certain details of the prosecutor's investigation into corruption allegations against her.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Workers in frontline territories may be exempted from personal income tax: new tax guarantee proposed in the Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce tax guarantees for workers in frontline areas who operate in high-risk zones.

The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction of a Lviv judge who was mass closing drunk driving cases.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Frontline workers may be granted a new status with allowances and insurance protection — what is proposed in the Parliament

The bill establishes a separate status for individuals ensuring vital activities in combat zones.

Fake ruling to close a drunk driving case: The High Council of Justice defended Dnipro judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina

The High Council of Justice considered the report of judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina of the Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro about interference in her judicial activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]