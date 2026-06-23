The Council of Judges will consider preparations for the XXI Congress of Judges and increasing the number of assistants in courts

The Council of Judges will hold a meeting on June 26.

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The Council of Judges of Ukraine announced that on June 26, another meeting of the Council of Judges will take place in Kyiv.

Seven issues are on the agenda:

1. Regarding the resolution of organizational issues for the preparation and holding of the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine.

2. On the approval of the decision of the judges' assembly of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv regarding the need to increase the number of judges' assistants.

3. On the approval of the decision of the judges' assembly of the Kyiv District Court of Odesa regarding the need to increase the number of judges' assistants.

4. On the approval of the decision of the judges' assembly of the Komunarskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia regarding the need to increase the number of judges' assistants.

5. On clarifying certain issues regarding the presence or absence of a conflict of interest and ways to resolve it.

6. Regarding clarification of the status of the head of the court (or the person who performs the duties of the head of the court in the prescribed manner) in the activities of the judges' assembly and the extent of their participation as a judge in discussing issues and making decisions (by the judges' assembly) on matters concerning the internal activities of the court.

7. On incentives.

According to the Council of Judges, the meeting will begin at 13:00 and will be held in a mixed format — offline at the premises of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and online via the Zoom platform.

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