Former Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Sivkovych Exposed for Illegal Appropriation of Over 21 Hectares in Kyiv

The investigation established that the property complex of the Republican Clinical Hospital and 21.36 hectares of land were withdrawn through artificial debt and bankruptcy procedures.

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The SBU, DBR, and the Office of the Prosecutor General reported the exposure of new criminal activities by the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Volodymyr Sivkovych, who, according to the investigation, is hiding abroad.

As stated by the SBU, he is involved in the seizure of the unfinished complex of the Republican Clinical Hospital and a land plot of 21.36 hectares in Kyiv. The estimated value of the object is about 300 million UAH.

According to the investigation, from 2006 to 2021, Sivkovych and his accomplices developed a scheme to seize state property by creating artificial debt for the hospital construction client. These debts were then used to gain control over the property complex through bankruptcy procedures.

Law enforcement established that officials of a state enterprise and a controlled organization in Kyiv were involved in implementing the plan.

The contractor company initially signed a contract with the state enterprise to adjust the project and complete the construction of the medical complex for about 30 million UAH.

However, according to the investigation, the obligations were not fulfilled, which led to the formation of debt to the creditors of the state contractor.

Afterwards, the defendants transferred corporate rights to the design organization along with the right to claim the artificial debt to an affiliated developer.

Subsequently, the hospital property complex was effectively appropriated to settle this debt.

The investigation has notified Volodymyr Sivkovych and two of his business partners, who are abroad, of suspicion.

They are charged with:

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud on an especially large scale committed by an organized group);

Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalization of property obtained by criminal means on an especially large scale by an organized group);

Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of official position causing significant damage).

After searches at the workplaces and residences of the scheme participants, their accomplice—a lawyer of a private company involved in the transaction—was also notified of suspicion.

Photo: SBU

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", former Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Sivkovych, who is currently hiding in the Russian Federation, coordinated informational sabotage of the MP suspected of state treason, Nestor Shufrych.

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