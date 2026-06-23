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The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court Announced a Number of Vacant Positions

20:09, 23 June 2026
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The selection of candidates for civil service positions of categories "B" and "V" is starting.
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court Announced a Number of Vacant Positions
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The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a number of vacant positions.

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It is noted that the selection of candidates for civil service positions of categories "B" and "V" is starting.

Open vacancies:

- Head of the Judicial Process Support Department;

- Court Administrator of the Court Administrators Department;

- Chief Specialist of the Communications and International Cooperation Sector;

- Chief Specialist of the State Property Management and Procurement Organization Department.

All positions are part of the Organizational Support Department of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Please send your resumes by July 5, 2026 (inclusive) to the email address: [email protected]

Be sure to indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Candidates selected based on the review of resumes will be invited for an interview,” emphasized the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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