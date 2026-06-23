The High Anti-Corruption Court Arrested the Apartment and Parking Space of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba

The court granted the motion of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and arrested an apartment worth 4.4 million UAH and a parking space worth 520 thousand UAH.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed an arrest on the assets of Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksiy Kuleba. This concerns an apartment and a parking space with a total value of almost 5 million UAH.

As reported by the HACC, the court granted the motion of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and arrested an apartment worth 4.4 million UAH and a parking space worth 520 thousand UAH.

Earlier, the SAP reported filing a lawsuit with the HACC to recognize as unjustified and recover into the state budget assets worth almost 5 million UAH, which, according to the prosecution, were acquired by the official through his sister.

According to prosecutors, the analysis of the official incomes and expenses of the official and his family members allegedly indicates the absence of sufficient lawful income to acquire these assets.

Oleksiy Kuleba himself stated in a media comment that the case is being considered within the framework of civil proceedings and is not related to criminal proceedings or the filing of charges.

According to the official, final conclusions in the case should be made exclusively by the court after a comprehensive examination of all evidence and circumstances.

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