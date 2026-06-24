How to Choose Fresh Fish – Key Signs of Quality and Spoilage

Cloudy eyes, strong odor and damaged packaging are the main danger signals.

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Fish is a healthy food product, but it remains safe only if it is fresh and stored under proper conditions. This is reminded by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The agency notes that fish belongs to products that require special control at all stages—from catch to sale in retail networks—in accordance with established legislative requirements.

What to pay attention to when buying

Experts advise evaluating the external signs of fish quality:

clear eyes;

firm flesh;

natural smell;

bright gills;

intact packaging.

Signs of poor quality products

Consumers should be alerted by the following signs:

strong unpleasant odor;

cloudy eyes;

soft or softened texture;

damaged packaging;

excessive amount of ice inside the packaging.

Storage conditions

The agency emphasizes that fish is sensitive to temperature. Fresh products should be stored at temperatures close to ice melting point, while frozen fish should be kept at no higher than -18 °C.

Special caution with raw fish

Special attention should be given to products consumed without heat treatment. Fish for sushi and similar dishes must undergo special freezing and processing to eliminate possible parasites.

Where to buy

Experts recommend buying fish only in stores, specialized retail outlets, or agro-food markets where product safety control is carried out.

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