  1. In Ukraine

The “eYasla” childcare assistance program is being prepared to cover individual entrepreneurs, self-employed persons, and those working under civil law contracts

15:58, 24 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The “eYasla” program is planned to be expanded to include individual entrepreneurs, self-employed persons, and those working under civil law contracts in order to cover all categories of officially employed parents who pay taxes and unified social contributions.
The “eYasla” childcare assistance program is being prepared to cover individual entrepreneurs, self-employed persons, and those working under civil law contracts
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy noted that approaches to state support for families with children should take into account all officially employed persons who pay taxes.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

It is stated that draft law No. 15265 aims to expand the right to state assistance under the “eYasla” childcare assistance program to individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons.

The Committee noted that they continue to receive appeals from parents regarding another issue — concerning persons who officially work under civil law contracts.

These are citizens who actually have full employment, receive official income, pay unified social contributions (USC), contribute to the state economy, and provide budget revenues, but due to current regulatory restrictions cannot use the “eYasla” program.

The Committee believes that the proposals voiced in the appeals deserve attention and should be worked on during the preparation of draft law No. 15265 for the second reading. They emphasize the need to ensure a fair mechanism for providing “eYasla” assistance that does not overlook certain categories of working parents.

Earlier, the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper” wrote that an initiative has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides the right to state assistance within the “eYasla” program to women registered as individual entrepreneurs.

The document proposes amendments to Article 12-6 of the Law “On State Assistance to Families with Children.” According to the new version, the right to assistance will be granted to a mother or another legal representative of the child who actually cares for the child and either works full-time or is an individual entrepreneur or a person engaged in independent professional activity.

The authors of the initiative emphasize that current legislation effectively excludes such parents from the state support system, although they participate in the country's economic life, pay taxes, and unified social contributions.

It is also noted that the implementation of the draft law will not require additional expenditures from the state budget. Payments are planned to be financed within the already allocated budget appropriations for social protection of children and families.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Judicial Practice After the Abolition of the Commercial Code: How Commercial Law Changes in 2026

We analyze why it is impossible to recover a fine from the representative office of a foreign company and what time limit applies to the period for imposing penalty sanctions.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position as for Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Does the Prosecutor General Competition Comply with the Constitution: The Proposed Model Has No Analogues in Most EU Countries

Analysis of European practice proves that regardless of the chosen model for appointing the Prosecutor General, the determining factor of its effectiveness is the presence of reliable procedural guarantees protecting against political influence.

EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

The procedure for military personnel to be discharged due to caring for relatives has been simplified: what the Ministry of Defense order changed

The mechanism provides for verification periods of up to 24 days, the composition of commissions in territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as two ways to submit an application — through the military unit or directly to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]