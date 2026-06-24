The “eYasla” childcare assistance program is being prepared to cover individual entrepreneurs, self-employed persons, and those working under civil law contracts

The “eYasla” program is planned to be expanded to include individual entrepreneurs, self-employed persons, and those working under civil law contracts in order to cover all categories of officially employed parents who pay taxes and unified social contributions.

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The Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy noted that approaches to state support for families with children should take into account all officially employed persons who pay taxes.

It is stated that draft law No. 15265 aims to expand the right to state assistance under the “eYasla” childcare assistance program to individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons.

The Committee noted that they continue to receive appeals from parents regarding another issue — concerning persons who officially work under civil law contracts.

These are citizens who actually have full employment, receive official income, pay unified social contributions (USC), contribute to the state economy, and provide budget revenues, but due to current regulatory restrictions cannot use the “eYasla” program.

The Committee believes that the proposals voiced in the appeals deserve attention and should be worked on during the preparation of draft law No. 15265 for the second reading. They emphasize the need to ensure a fair mechanism for providing “eYasla” assistance that does not overlook certain categories of working parents.

Earlier, the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper” wrote that an initiative has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides the right to state assistance within the “eYasla” program to women registered as individual entrepreneurs.

The document proposes amendments to Article 12-6 of the Law “On State Assistance to Families with Children.” According to the new version, the right to assistance will be granted to a mother or another legal representative of the child who actually cares for the child and either works full-time or is an individual entrepreneur or a person engaged in independent professional activity.

The authors of the initiative emphasize that current legislation effectively excludes such parents from the state support system, although they participate in the country's economic life, pay taxes, and unified social contributions.

It is also noted that the implementation of the draft law will not require additional expenditures from the state budget. Payments are planned to be financed within the already allocated budget appropriations for social protection of children and families.

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