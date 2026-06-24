Ukraine and Albania Secured a 10-year Partnership: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signed the Law

What the document on long-term support entails.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law 4890-IX, which ratifies the Agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.

Recall that the draft law No. 0357 "On the ratification of the Agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania," submitted by the President, was approved by the Verkhovna Rada on May 28.

The purpose of the law is to fulfill domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement on long-term cooperation and support between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania. The Agreement was signed on January 21, 2025, in Davos.

The Parliament's decision will allow for assistance to be received over a ten-year period from the Republic of Albania in military, intelligence, financial, humanitarian, and political spheres in accordance with obligations, including those undertaken by the Republic of Albania within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine "G7 Joint Declaration." The relevant declaration was adopted on July 12, 2023, by the leaders of the Group of Seven – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, as well as the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

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