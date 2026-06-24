Register of Damage for Ukraine Will Expand – Loss of Healthcare & Education Access Can Be Recorded in Diia

After launching new services in Diia, citizens, businesses, and the state will be able to record a wider range of war consequences.

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The government has decided to expand the list of categories of claims that can be submitted to the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U). This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning.

After launching new services in the Diia app, citizens will be able to record not only property loss but also other consequences of the war. In particular, this includes loss of access to medical care and education, human rights violations, as well as certain economic losses.

Additional opportunities will also be available to business representatives. They will be able to record expenses related to asset evacuation.

Certain categories of claims will be submitted on behalf of the state. These will concern damage caused to the environment and cultural heritage, illegal use of natural resources, as well as expenses for demining operations.

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