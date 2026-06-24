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In Kyiv, an online transfer service for schoolchildren between schools has been launched: how parents can submit an application

17:28, 24 June 2026
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When submitting an application, parents can choose the desired type of class and form of education, if available at the selected institution.
In Kyiv, an online transfer service for schoolchildren between schools has been launched: how parents can submit an application
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A new electronic service has appeared on the Kyiv City Services Portal that allows parents to remotely submit an application to transfer their child to another general secondary education institution.

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The entire process can be completed online – without the need to personally visit the school to process documents.

As stated by the Kyiv City State Administration, the service is available for transfers to those educational institutions that have opened enrollment for student transfers and withdrawals. The service is exclusively available for municipal schools in Kyiv.

To use the service, you need to log in to your personal account on the Kyiv City Services Portal, select the service "Transfer of a child to a new school," fill out and submit an electronic application, and track the status of its processing online.

When submitting an application, parents can choose the desired type of class and form of education, if available at the selected institution. In particular, there is the option to choose between general type classes (daytime or mixed), remote and special classes, as well as various forms of education – full-time, remote, remote with a Ukrainian studies component, evening, part-time, networked, or external studies. This approach allows taking into account the individual needs of the child and the family's wishes.

To complete the transfer procedure, it is necessary to receive confirmation from the new educational institution about the possibility of enrollment if there are available places. After that, the previous institution processes the withdrawal, and the student's documents are transferred to the new school.

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