CCU assesses the constitutionality of the provision on the Cabinet of Ministers determining the amount of payments to persons with war-inflicted disabilities

The Constitutional Court is considering a case regarding the constitutionality of the provision that grants the Cabinet of Ministers the authority to determine the procedure and amount of an annual one-time monetary payment to persons with war-inflicted disabilities before Ukraine's Independence Day.

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The First Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on June 24, during the open part of the plenary session in the form of written proceedings, considered the case on the constitutional complaint of Ivan Andriyovych Minchenko. This was reported by the CCU.

As noted by the reporting judge in the case, Petro Filyuk, the First Panel of Judges of the First Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine opened constitutional proceedings and determined that the subject of constitutional control in this case is part five of Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection" dated October 22, 1993, No. 3551-XII (hereinafter – Law No. 3551) as amended by the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding One-Time Monetary Payments to War Veterans and Victims of Nazi Persecutions" dated March 20, 2023, No. 2983-IX (hereinafter – Law No. 2983).

According to part five of Article 13 of Law No. 3551 as amended by Law No. 2983, "each year before Ukraine's Independence Day, persons with war-inflicted disabilities are paid a one-time monetary payment in the manner and amounts determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within the limits of the respective budget allocations established by the law on the State Budget of Ukraine."

The reporting judge informed that the applicant requests to verify the contested provision for compliance with Article 8, part five of Article 17, part two of Article 19, part three of Article 22, parts one and two of Article 46, Article 64, and paragraph 6 of part one of Article 92 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The judge also reported that the case with the same subject of constitutional control is under consideration by the Second Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, combined into one constitutional proceeding based on the constitutional complaints of M. O. Pysarenko and I. S. Nagaiev.

The Court examined the case materials and proceeded to the closed part of the plenary session.

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