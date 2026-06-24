  1. In Ukraine

The Selection Commission for Administrative Positions in SAPO is about to Start Work — OPG

17:25, 24 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The selection commission has already held its first introductory meeting, during which organizational issues and preparation for the launch of the competitive process in SAPO were discussed.
The Selection Commission for Administrative Positions in SAPO is about to Start Work — OPG
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The selection commission for filling vacant administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is going to start work. This was reported by the head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Maryana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, in a comment to Censor.NET.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

On June 19, the first introductory meeting of the commission members took place in a videoconference format.

The official noted that this stage is preparatory and is intended to allow the transition from the organizational phase to the practical launch of the competitive process.

During the meeting, commission members discussed priority organizational issues, including the preparation of work regulations, the creation of a secretariat, and the organization of the competition itself.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that it is providing the necessary organizational conditions for the commission's work within the powers defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office."

The next preparatory meeting of the commission members is scheduled for June 30.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Judicial Practice After the Abolition of the Commercial Code: How Commercial Law Changes in 2026

We analyze why it is impossible to recover a fine from the representative office of a foreign company and what time limit applies to the period for imposing penalty sanctions.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position as for Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Does the Prosecutor General Competition Comply with the Constitution: The Proposed Model Has No Analogues in Most EU Countries

Analysis of European practice proves that regardless of the chosen model for appointing the Prosecutor General, the determining factor of its effectiveness is the presence of reliable procedural guarantees protecting against political influence.

EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

The procedure for military personnel to be discharged due to caring for relatives has been simplified: what the Ministry of Defense order changed

The mechanism provides for verification periods of up to 24 days, the composition of commissions in territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as two ways to submit an application — through the military unit or directly to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]