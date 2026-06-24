The Selection Commission for Administrative Positions in SAPO is about to Start Work — OPG

The selection commission has already held its first introductory meeting, during which organizational issues and preparation for the launch of the competitive process in SAPO were discussed.

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The selection commission for filling vacant administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is going to start work. This was reported by the head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Maryana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, in a comment to Censor.NET.

On June 19, the first introductory meeting of the commission members took place in a videoconference format.

The official noted that this stage is preparatory and is intended to allow the transition from the organizational phase to the practical launch of the competitive process.

During the meeting, commission members discussed priority organizational issues, including the preparation of work regulations, the creation of a secretariat, and the organization of the competition itself.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that it is providing the necessary organizational conditions for the commission's work within the powers defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office."

The next preparatory meeting of the commission members is scheduled for June 30.

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