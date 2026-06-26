In Kharkiv, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation after municipal workers bought four pines for UAH 4 million

The prosecutor's office is investigating the purchase of four pines in Kharkiv for almost UAH 4 million.

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A criminal case has been initiated in Kharkiv regarding the possible embezzlement of budget funds during the purchase and planting of decorative trees in the central part of the city.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation began following media publications and journalistic materials about the possible overpricing of coniferous plants purchased with budget funds. Specifically, it concerns the purchase of four pines for almost UAH 4 million, as well as additional expenses for landscaping the area near the "House with a Thermometer."

After the information was made public, the prosecutor's office entered data into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and started an investigation under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale during martial law).

The investigation is checking for possible abuses during the formation of the purchase cost, the justification for choosing the supplier, and the compliance of the actually delivered trees with the contract terms and declared characteristics.

Law enforcement is also examining the circumstances of forming the expected purchase price and possible artificial price inflation.

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