  1. In Ukraine

In Kharkiv, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation after municipal workers bought four pines for UAH 4 million

22:18, 26 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The prosecutor's office is investigating the purchase of four pines in Kharkiv for almost UAH 4 million.
In Kharkiv, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation after municipal workers bought four pines for UAH 4 million
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A criminal case has been initiated in Kharkiv regarding the possible embezzlement of budget funds during the purchase and planting of decorative trees in the central part of the city.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation began following media publications and journalistic materials about the possible overpricing of coniferous plants purchased with budget funds. Specifically, it concerns the purchase of four pines for almost UAH 4 million, as well as additional expenses for landscaping the area near the "House with a Thermometer."

After the information was made public, the prosecutor's office entered data into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and started an investigation under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale during martial law).

The investigation is checking for possible abuses during the formation of the purchase cost, the justification for choosing the supplier, and the compliance of the actually delivered trees with the contract terms and declared characteristics.

Law enforcement is also examining the circumstances of forming the expected purchase price and possible artificial price inflation.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

 

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

The Grand Chamber explained why the state should be held responsible for the actions of the “Berkut” during Maidan

The state can be a civil defendant in a criminal proceeding, and compensation for damages under Article 1174 of the Civil Code of Ukraine cannot be simultaneously imposed on both the official and the state.

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed refusal to return a mortgaged apartment due to statute of limitations

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Territorial Recruitment Centre officers without balaclavas and only under video recording: the commission proposed new rules for mobilization measures

The Verkhovna Rada Commission reported problems identified during mobilization measures, including the use of balaclavas, shortcomings in video recording, and gaps during the delivery of citizens to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]